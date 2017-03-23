James Corden spoke out about the London terrorist attacks on Wednesday, March 22, sharing a heartfelt message to his hometown during The Late Late Show.

The talk show host, 38, took a moment out to acknowledge the horrific incident earlier in the day that saw five people killed and 40 injured.

The Late Late Show/YouTube

"There was a terror attack today in my hometown, the city of London in Westminster," a somber Corden told the audience. "While we're filming this, it's still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured."

As previously reported, parts of London were locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a man drove a car down London's Westminster Bridge, striking pedestrians and killing at least two people, before crashing the car into a fence outside the U.K. Houses of Parliament. The attacker then ran towards the building, where he stabbed and killed a police officer before he was shot dead by armed officers. Scotland Yard is treating the attack as an act of terrorism.

"I know a lot of people in Britain watch this show, as there's a lot of people from Britain who work on this show, and of course, our thoughts go out to everyone who's been affected by this," Corden added. "Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home. And it's funny when something like that happens in your hometown, you don't have a feeling of being glad that you're so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them."

Describing the British capital as "a diverse and proud and brilliant city," he continued, "One thing is for sure, if this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one. Tonight we send our heartfelt thoughts to everybody in Britain. Stay safe everybody, please."

