Places, people! Jamie Dornan revealed at the Thursday, February 2, Los Angeles premiere of Fifty Shades Darker that filming the movie’s sex scenes was a lot less nerve-racking than the previous films.



“I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that’s when I met Dakota [Johnson] for the first time,” the 34-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight. “[Now] it’s been three years, [and] Dakota and I are very close. We’ve got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We’re great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it’s definitely more comfortable.”



In the Fifty Shades series, Dornan plays Christian Grey, an enigmatic billionaire with a penchant for BDSM. Johnson, 27, plays Anastasia Steele, a wide-eyed ingénue who falls into Grey’s world of mystery — including plenty of steamy sex.



Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

At the premiere, Johnson, the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, explained that even though she and Dornan are good friends, turning up the heat on-camera is still always a challenge.

“Shot of whiskey [and] mints,” the actress told ET of how she prepares for the NSFW scenes. “[Dornan] does pushups and I just lay there and drink whiskey.”



“It never gets [easy], but because we’ve become so close it was a lot easier to make the scenes special,” she added. “It was definitely not as petrifying as the first time.”

Johnson revealed that she even paid tribute to mom Griffith, 59, in the second flick. “There is a moment — there is a little surprise moment especially for my mom in this movie,” she told Hoda Kotb on the Today show on Wednesday, February 1. “I can’t share it! I don’t want to spoil it, but she won’t ever see it. Maybe she’ll see this one specific little clip.”

“It’s kind of an homage to your mom in some way?” Kotb, 52, asked. “Will people watching it understand it right when it happens?”



“I think so,” Johnson replied. “I hope so.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



