Their prayers were answered! Jamie Lynn Spears took to Instagram on Saturday, February 25, to give fans a positive update on her daughter Maddie Aldridge's condition after the ATV accident that sent her to the hospital earlier this month.

"So blessed to say that my daughter has fully recovered, and returned to all her normal activities," the Zoey 101 alum, 25, captioned a selfie in a trailer. "Which means I had to as well, today is my first day back to work. I want to thank everyone again for all their prayers...God truly blessed us with a miracle.. love y'all #Godisgood."



Maddie, 8, who Spears shares with ex Casey Aldridge, has been progressing toward a full recovery since February 5, when she was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after the Polaris off-road vehicle she was driving flipped over into a pond in her hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana. Maddie was submerged under water for several minutes as her mom and stepfather, Jamie Watson, tried to free her from her seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. She returned home on February 10.



Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," Jamie Lynn, whose sister is pop superstar Britney Spears, announced on Instagram at the time. "Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference."



Maddie has since returned to school and has begun playing sports again. Jamie Lynn posted a video of her daughter on the basketball court on Tuesday, February 21, which she captioned, "1st Basketball practice today #Godisgood."

