Everything is A-OK! Jamie Lynn Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, gave an update on her granddaughter Maddie Aldridge's condition after the 8-year-old returned home from the hospital following an ATV accident.

"I really don't know how to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you who have prayed continuous prayers for Maddie at this very difficult time!" Lynne, 61, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, February 12. "Thank you, God bless you and I know that the huge outflow of Prayers created this miracle and has humbled my family and I! Maddie is doing great and getting better everyday!!"

Lynne's post came on the heels of a difficult week for the Spears family. As previously reported, Aldridge was riding in a Polaris off-road vehicle in her family's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, on February 5, when the ATV flipped over into a pond. Aldridge was submerged under water for approximately two minutes as Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband, Jamie Watson, tried to free her from her seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Aldridge, whose father is Jamie Lynn's ex Casey Aldridge, was airlifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.



The Zoey 101 alum announced on Instagram on Friday, February 10, that Maddie had been discharged from the hospital and was doing much better. "Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover," she wrote. "Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference."



Jamie Lynn's sister, pop star Britney Spears, echoed, "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... it's truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."



Likely relieved about the positive update on her niece's condition, Britney, 35, headed to Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys bash in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 11, with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. "Had an amazing night at the @clivejdavis #PreGrammyGala," she wrote on Instagram.

