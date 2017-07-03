A for effort! Jana Kramer and her estranged husband, Mike Caussin, spent Fourth of July weekend together with their daughter, Jolie. The country singer, 33, joked that Caussin, 30, was their singing entertainment in a series of Snapchat videos, which she posted on Sunday, July 2.

“We don’t have a TV so dad is entertaining us,” Kramer captioned. “#Sofiathefirst.”

With that, the former NFL player tried his best at singing a song from the Disney animated series while Kramer and their 17-month-old watched from bed. “Not impressed,” the One Tree Hill alum captioned a funny photo of Jolie not smiling.



Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May 2015 that Kramer and Caussin tied the knot. Nearly one year later, however, the pair separated and an insider told Us that the athlete had allegedly “cheated on her multiple times with multiple women.” He reportedly entered Mississippi’s Pine Grove rehab facility to treat his sex addiction.

Despite the split, the exes have remained amicable as of late. Last month, the actress penned a sweet note to Caussin for Father’s Day. "We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl," she captioned the Instagram pic of Caussin and Jolie. "Happy Father's day to Jolie's daddy. There's one thing we can for sure always agree on ... you're an amazing father and she's so lucky to have you."

