Jana Kramer’s Dog Sophie Dies: ‘I Miss You So Much’ Already

Country singer Jana Kramer is in mourning after the death of her beloved dog Sophie, who died on Friday, June 9, following a tough cancer battle.

The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram to say farewell to Sophie with a heartbreaking caption on a photo that showed her holding the pup one last time.

“Goodbye my Sophie dog. You were my best friend," she wrote, "You never left my side and I will forever cherish the 8 years we had together. I’ll see you at rainbow bridge one day but in the meantime run like crazy and eat as much food as you want there. You are cancer free now baby girl. I love you.”

Earlier in the day Kramer, posed with her daughter, Jolie Rae, 1, and Sophie, writing, “My last morning snuggle with my Sophie dog.”

Thousands of fans wrote messages of support and sympathy on Instagram after the “I Got the Boy” singer revealed the sad news, with Kramer’s former Dancing With the Star’s partner Gleb Savchenko writing, “I’m so sorry” with a crying emoji.

The singer regularly posted images with Sophie where her fans got to see the pair going on hikes or watching movies in bed.

Kramer has had a rough time over the past year. As Us Weekly previously reported, she separated from her husband former Washington Redskins pro Mike Caussin last August, after he checked into a rehab. A Kramer insider told Us at the time that the athlete sought treatment for sex addiction. (Caussin declined to comment to Us on the allegations at the time.)

