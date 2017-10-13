Jane Fonda opened up about the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations about Harvey Weinstein during CNNMoney on Thursday, October 12.

"I found out about Harvey about a year ago and I'm ashamed that I didn’t say anything right then," Fonda, 79, said. "Because I guess it hadn’t happened to me and so I didn’t feel it was my place."

As previously reported, the film mogul, 65, was fired from The Weinstein Company after The New York Times published a bombshell expose that detailed allegations of sexual misconduct dating back decades. On Tuesday, 13 more women came forward with claims against Weinstein in a New Yorker piece.

"I’m glad it’s coming out. I’m so proud of those fellow actors that are speaking up and I know that it’s taken a long time. It’s a very, very, very, hard thing to do. You don’t get anything out of it as the person who has been victimized. But it’s important that it come out," Fonda said on Thursday.

"But let’s not think that this is some unique, horrific — this goes on all the time," she continued. "It’s this male entitlement— in Hollywood and everywhere, in offices and businesses all over the world; in bars, in restaurants, in stores, women are assaulted, abused, harassed and seen for just being sexual objects, there for a man’s desire instead of as whole human beings."

Fonda added that she herself has been sexually harassed in the past, but not by Weinstein.

Weinstein's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, left him amid the scandal. He flew from L.A. to Arizona on Wednesday night to seek treatment.



