Janet Jackson has split with husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth to the couple's son.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the couple, who wed in 2012, have called it quits, with the Mail on Sunday reporting that the Grammy winner plans to continue living in London with her baby.

Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, 41, welcomed their first child, a boy named Eissa, on January 3, and has remained out of the spotlight since then.

Al Mana is the "When I Think of You" singer's third husband. She was previously married to singer James DeBarge and dancer Rene Elizondo.

There was speculation when she married the Qatari businessman — who's worth an estimated $1 billion — that Jackson had converted to Islam as she was seen wearing head coverings and dressing more modestly.

Jackson postponed her Unbreakable world tour in April last year shortly before announcing that she was expecting.



"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she explained in a Facebook video message. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can."

She kept a low-profile during her pregnancy, debuting her baby bump in September.

"Janet is super excited. She's doing great," a source told Us at the time. "Janet feels really strong and is just so excited for the baby to come. She feels like this is one of the best things to ever happen to her, she says. She's really excited to become a mom."

