President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, was mocked on social media on Thursday, April 6, for wearing a flak jacket over his navy blazer while visiting troops in Iraq.

Ivanka Trump's husband, who is the president's senior adviser, chose to wear a button-down shirt, khakis and a sport coat during his trip to the war zone earlier this week and Twitter was up in arms over his business-casual wardrobe choice.

"When you have war at 7 but a croquet game at 8," one commenter wrote.

"Wearing a blazer in Iraq is the most Jared Kushner thing Jared Kushner has ever done," tweeted another.

"Preparing to storm Martha's Vineyard," another person joked, while another suggested "$100 says he's wearing topsiders."

Jimmy Kimmel also poked fun at the former newspaper publisher, 36, in a segment on Wednesday, April 5, that imagined a letter Kushner wrote to his boss/father-in-law about his meeting with the Iraqi prime minister and the chairman of the U.S. joint chiefs of staff. "Look how badass I look in this flak jacket," Kushner said in the fictitious note. "I totally want one."

Kimmel also showed photos of Kushner in a helicopter and meeting troops as well as pic with Marine General Joseph Dunford. "This is the face you make when you have no idea what the people around you are talking about, but you don't want to look stupid so you do a lot of nodding," Kimmel said of the shot.

A spokesperson for Dunford said earlier this week that the Ivanka's husband was "traveling on behalf of the president to express the president’s support and commitment to the government of Iraq and US personnel currently engaged in the campaign."

Watch Kimmel's funny video above and check out more tweets below.

