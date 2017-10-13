Jason Aldean Plays First Show Since Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean played his first show since the Las Vegas shooting on Thursday, October 12. The country superstar played three songs before he addressed the crowd about the tragedy in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As previously reported, 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured when retired accountant Stephen Paddock opened fire during the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas on October 1. Paddock was later found dead in his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"These people are going to continue to try to hold us down. To those people that keep trying to do that, I say f—k you, we don't really care," Aldean, 40, said on Thursday night. "I want to play the show for you guys that the people in Las Vegas came to see and didn't get a chance to."

Following the tragedy, Aldean and his pregnant wife, Brittany Kerr, visited victims at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. Last week, he honored them with a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live. He sang "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty, who died at age 66 after cardiac arrest on October 2.

"This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history," Aldean said on SNL at the time. "So many people are hurting. You can be sure that we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way."

