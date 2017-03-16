Jason Sudeikis in Austin, Texas Credit: Getty Wireimage

—Jason Sudeikis bartended at the SXSW Colossal after party at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Texas.

—Julianne and Derek Hough hosted a free, public class at CorePower Yoga as part of their Move Interactive program in L.A.

—Nicole Scherzinger and Christina Milian attended the Thomas Wylde Collection 35/36 Runway show during Style Fashion Week in L.A.

—Emmanuelle Chriqui and AnnaLynne McCord hung out at a private event hosted by Hudson Jeans for the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Hyde Lounge at Staples Center in L.A.

—Jasmine Sanders designed an exclusive pair of Quay Australia Sunglasses as the face of the new Festival Collection that launched on Quay.

—Kendall Jenner attended the GUESS Originals x A$AP Rocky “GUESS Club” celebration in L.A.

—Alicia Keys performed at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

—Kira Kosarin wore Glamrocks Jewelry to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in L.A.

—Kate Bosworth was directed by husband Michael Polish in the duo Flagship’s new video for their single, “Midnight”.

—Uma Thurman had dinner with a friend at The Leopard at des Artistes in NYC.

—Magic Johnson and friends grabbed a bite at Mamo NYC.

—Kat Graham lounged on the beach in a J. Marie bikini at Live Aqua Beach Resort in Cancún, Mexico.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

—Wiz Khalifa’s “Taylor Gang” team won first place at the A Place Called Home Stars & Strikes Bowling Tournament in L.A.

—Viola Davis checked into The Charles Hotel in Cambridge while she was in town being named Harvard Artist of the Year.

—Malin Akerman, singer Rob Thomas and supermodel Coco Rocha attended a dinner to launch a special Ariana Rockefeller collection at Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico.

—Rosario Dawson and Michael Shannon attended the Cinema Society, 19 Crimes Wines and Ben Sherman special screening of T2 Trainspotting in NYC.

—Jonathan Scott got comfortable on a handcrafted Stearns & Foster Reserve mattress, which he sleeps on at home, while designing two bedroom spaces for the innovative brand in L.A.

—Craig Robinson jumped on stage and played “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the piano at the Casamigos-sponsored premiere party for Tragedy Girls at SXSW in Austin.

—Caila Quinn and Jen Saviano drank Bachelor wine at 95.5 PLJ radio’s Bachelor finale viewing party at Village Pourhouse in NYC.

—Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Tyson Beckford and Flo Rida enjoyed the two-day Hawkers Model Volleyball Tournament, hosted by YesJulz and Kenny Santucci, with performances from XAXO, 070 Shake, and Travis Scott and where guests sipped on RAW JUICE and enjoyed treatments from Beauty Ion in Miami.

—Khloé Kardashian flaunted a fluorescent yellow mani by ORLY as she took the wheel on a fun-filled road trip to Palm Springs.

—Leighton Meester wore 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Tinted Moisturizer in NYC.

—DJ Pauly D kicked off his 2017 residency at the newly renovated Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

—Gina Rodriguez and boyfriend Joe LoCicero arrived at Safehouse for an after hours party hosted by Tequila Don Julio and FMG where they both enjoyed Don Julio 1942 during SXSW in Austin.

