🙃 A post shared by Madison Channing Walls (@madiichanning) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

On to the next one! Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin has moved on from his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, with another reality star, Real World: Skeletons alum Madison Channing Walls.

"Javi and I are definitely together," Walls told E! News on Wednesday, March 22. "We are definitely boyfriend and girlfriend."

Madison, who is mom of daughter Harper, 13 months, with ex and former Real World: Skeletons costar Tony Raines, said that she direct-messaged Marroquin on Instagram after fans suggested that the two might have a lot in common. As fans know, Marroquin is also a single parent. He shares son Lincoln, 3, with Lowry, 25.



He cute. A post shared by Madison Channing Walls (@madiichanning) on Mar 22, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

"I love that he is a gentleman," Walls continued. "And I like his core values and that he has morals and just what he stands for."

Though Marroquin lives in Delaware and Walls resides in Austin, Texas, the two met up at the airman’s favorite restaurant in Philadelphia for their first date. "We enjoyed a nice bottle of wine and then later I had my friends come out to meet her and we all went out and danced and drank and just had a really good time," Marroquin recounted to E! News. "It was awesome."

For now, the young dad is holding off on introducing Lincoln to his new ladylove. "I haven't introduced [Madison] to [my son] Lincoln yet,” he explained. “I learned from my past mistakes where I introduced him way too early on in a relationship, so now I know better.”

However, Walls is looking forward to introducing her little girl to Marroquin in the near future. "I'm really excited for him to come to Austin next month,” she shared. “I'm going to introduce him to my friends and family and [my daughter] Harper, and, yeah, it should just be a really good time, and then we are already making plans for this summer together."

According to Marroquin, Lowry is well aware of his budding romance with Walls. "Kail knows about the relationship for sure," Javi explained. "I'm happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff, you know? I'm here for her. We actually are in a good place, and I just want health for her and the baby.”

🔥 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

As previously reported, Lowry — who is pregnant and expecting her third child with a partner who has yet to be revealed — called it quits with Marroquin in May 2016 after nearly four years of marriage. They finalized their divorce in December.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!