These two are never ever, ever getting back together. Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin took to Twitter on Thursday, January 5, to let fans know that he and estranged wife Kailyn Lowry are not reigniting their romance.



In response to rumors that he and the 16 and Pregnant alum, 24, had decided to give their marriage a second shot, Marroquin wrote, “Idk where the rumor started about me and kail getting back together. No. Never.”



He followed up with a subsequent tweet, insisting that his rebuttal of a reconciliation was in no way meant to be shady. “Not tryna disrespect but we are much happier apart,” the dad of one added.

Back in August, Marroquin spoke with Us Weekly and revealed that he and Lowry have hardly spoken since she filed for divorce last year.



“Our first priority is Lincoln’s happiness and Isaac’s happiness. Our second is for them to see both of their parents happy, and together we’re both not happy,” he explained to Us at the time. “I think we both decided that this is the best move and she’ll be happy and I’ll be happy.”



As previously reported, the pair split in May after nearly three years of marriage. The MTV stars are parents of Lincoln, 3. Lowry, 24, is also the mom of son Isaac, 6, with ex Jo Rivera.

“We coparent; that’s it. So unless it has to do with the boys, we don’t talk,” Marroquin, who is in the Air Force, continued. “I have nothing to say to her.”



Asked about allegations that Lowry cheated during his six-month deployment to Qatar, Marroquin — who returned home to Delaware in August — told Us, “I don’t wanna put too much out there, but she knows what she did. It’ll come out. What’s done in the night will show in the light. It’ll all unravel. I just gotta keep my mouth shut and watch everything unfold.”



Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

