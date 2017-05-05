Making a career change! Jay Cutler announced that he accepted a broadcasting deal with Fox Sports after being cut by the Chicago Bears earlier this year.



Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The quarterback, 34, who is married to Kristin Cavallari, will be a color commentator on the network, but he played coy about whether he’s officially retiring from football. “I don’t know if retirement is the right word; I don’t feel that anyone ever really retires from the NFL,” he told ESPN. “You are either forced to leave, or you lose the desire to do what’s required to keep going. I’m in between those situations at this point in my life.”

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine

Cutler gave a sweet shout-out to Cavallari, 30, and their three kids, Camden, 4, Jaxon, 2, and Saylor, 17 months. “To my parents, my sisters, my wife and kids — thank you for putting your wants and needs on the back burner while I played a game every Friday, Saturday or Sunday,” he continued. "You made it all possible."

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The former Bears player will be in the broadcasting booth alongside veteran sportscasters Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis. ESPN reports that he’s likely working with two others in case a quarterback position opens mid-season, so that he would be able to exit the broadcasting position without too much disruption.

As previously reported, Cutler was released by the Bears on March 9 after eight seasons with the team and 11 total years in the NFL. The athlete only played in five games last year due to several injuries. Cavallari also revealed that the family will be making a permanent move to their Nashville home.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!