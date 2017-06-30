#Bruh. Jay-Z calls out his brief feud with pal Kanye West in track “Kill Jay Z” off his newly dropped album, 4:44.



In the song, the Grammy winner refers to West’s 2004 studio album, The College Dropout, and when West went on a November 2016 rant during a concert about their friendship.

"You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / You gave him 20 million without thinkin'," Jay-Z raps, seemingly confirming the rumor that he lent West money. "He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f--k was he thinkin'?"

As previously reported, West called out Jay-Z for not reaching out to him after his wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.

“Jay Z — call me, bruh,” West said during his Sacramento, California, November 19 show. “You still ain’t called me. Jay Z, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head.”

The “Famous” rapper also went after Beyoncé during the diatribe, bringing up when he infamously interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech to tell the crowd that Beyoncé deserved the Video of the Year award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Beyoncé, I was hurt,” West said. “I went down seven years on behalf of you. … I am putting my career, my life, my public standing at risk when I talk to y’all like this. This is a moment in the matrix, bro. … Beyoncé, I was hurt because I hear that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling.’”

The trio have since repaired their friendship. Two months after his rant, Kardashian and West were spotted visiting Jay-Z and Queen Bey in L.A. in January. Click here for more details from Jay-Z’s headline-making new album.

