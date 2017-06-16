Hey, where's Jay? Jay Z skipped out on the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in NYC on Thursday, June 15, amid rumors that Beyoncé is in labor.

The entertainer, 47, was set to be the first-ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Instead of attending, however, Jay Z posted a whopping 13 tweets to his fans thanking his mentors.

"Thank you to all the people that have inspired me," he wrote, mentioning stars like Nas, Busta Rhymes, Ice T, 50 Cent and Lauryn Hill.

"Somebody find that reply I just hit please. I'm new on this. Anyway salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent," he added. After sharing several names, he joked: "I promise I'm not drunk."

Jay Z went on to thank former President Barack Obama. "And the greatest rapper of all time OBAMA. Thank you 44," he tweeted. Obama, 55, taped a two-minute video congratulating Jay Z.

"I'd like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today. And so we try to prop open those doors of opportunities, so that it's a little easier for those who come up behind us to succeed as well," Obama said. "I'm pretty sure I'm still the only president to listen to Jay-Z's music in the Oval Office. That may change at some point, but I'm pretty sure that's true now."

Obama also spoke about their daughters, with many believing that he may have hinted at the gender of Jay Z and Bey's twins. “Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up,” he said.



As previously reported, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that a large amount of security is at an L.A.-based hospital, sparking speculation that Queen Bey, 35, is about to give birth to their twins. Beyoncé and Jay Z are already parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5.

