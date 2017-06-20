Jay Z was spotted for the first time on Monday, June 19, since wife Beyoncé welcomed their twins last week. The rapper, 47, was seen at UCLA Medical Center on Monday, June 19, looking relaxed in a pair of gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt.

As previously reported, Queen Bey gave birth to a boy and girl on Monday, June 12. The Grammy winner, 35, has been in the hospital since their arrival.

The couple, who are also parents of daughter Blue Ivy, 5, have been visited by pals and family since the twins arrived, including sister Solange Knowles.

Beyoncé announced in February that she and Jay Z were expecting double the joy.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she captioned a stunning Instagram photo. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

"Blue is so excited to be a big sister!" a source exclusively told Us earlier this year.



