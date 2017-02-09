Blame it on the craft. Jemima Kirke says that acting led to her divorce from Michael Mosberg. According to the Girls star, 31, her split from her husband of seven years came after acting inspired her to reflect honestly on her own life.

"I got divorced, and I attribute that to acting," Kirke told the U.K.’s ES Magazine in a post published on Wednesday, February 8. “And just asking myself, 'Is this really me?’”

She continued, explaining that: "So much of my life has been about reaction, just following the flow rather than making a strong choice. In acting you are always asking yourself why you do things, why you make the choices you make. Everything means something. And so then you start looking at your own life in that way. I've learnt a lot more about myself and started to figure out what I really want."

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed last month that Kirke and Mosberg, 40, split this past summer. The pair tied the knot in 2009 and are the parents to daughter Rafaella, 6, and son Memphis, 4. The actress met the former lawyer during a past rehab stint, she told The Telegraph in February 2016. Kirke also recently admitted that she chopped off her signature long locks after a blowup fight with her then-husband. "I was having a terrible moment with my husband in our relationship, and I was extremely hurt by him and extremely angry at him, and so I was feeling self-destructive,” she told blog StyleLikeU last month.



With her marriage behind her, Kirke is also getting ready to bid farewell to her hit HBO show. The sixth and final season of Girls premieres on February 12 and while talking with the publication, Kirke admitted that despite attempting to quit the show after season one, that she was more emotional to wrap the series than she anticipated.

"I am not at all sentimental, and on the last day of filming, I was like, 'Oh God, do I have to hug everyone?' But after my very last scene I went back to my dressing room and I was like, 'Oh s--t, I think I'm going to cry.' Because it actually did mean something to me that it was over," Kirke concluded. "My life has changed so much because of it."



