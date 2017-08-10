Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When Justin Theroux married Jennifer Aniston, he gained a life partner and an impeccable beauty stash. "He steals my shampoo, my hair paste... Whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him,” Aniston, 48, told Refinery 29 in an interview published on Thursday, August 10. "You know, he likes to dabble.”



The actress added that she’s a fan of the Girl on the Train actor’s grooming habits. "He kind of manscapes,” she said. “Which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely manscape-d partner.”

Theroux emphasized that Aniston preferred him well-groomed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April. “She likes it up to a point,” he told the host of his facial hair, which he grew out for the final season of his show The Leftovers. "Like, she’ll like it for about a month and then she’ll be like, ‘OK, you have to get rid of it.'”

As for the products the couple may be sharing, Aniston told Refinery 29 that she loves "L’Oréal Lash Out Mascara and Neutrogena soap,” as well as face masks she keeps in rotation. "There are so many wonderful ones out there,” she said. "Charlotte Tilbury has a great one right now."

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 5. The same day, Theroux posted a photo in which Aniston looks at the camera while giving him a kiss on the cheek. He captioned the shot: "🏹…❤️✌️”

The duo married in a super private 2015 wedding at their Los Angeles home, telling guests, who included John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Chelsea Handler and Ellen DeGeneres, that they were attending the actor’s 44th birthday party.

“It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely,” Theroux explained of the ceremony in a March 28 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "[Aniston and I] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic."

