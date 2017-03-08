Not so fast. Despite recent reports that suggested Jennifer Garner has pressed pause on her plans to divorce husband Ben Affleck, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the actress, 44, is still considering a permanent split and she plans on moving forward when the time is right.

Another source tells Us that the Miracles From Heaven star — who shares kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, with Affleck — could be holding off on filing divorce papers because their current family dynamic is working so well.

“They could always get back together,” the insider tells Us. “There is a lot of love and support there, and they have worked out a way to have their family that works for them."

GONZALO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Regardless of their decision to part ways, Garner and the Oscar winner, 44, continued to travel as a family so the kids could be near both parents when one of them was filming on location. And they have been living under the same roof in their shared home in L.A.’s Brentwood enclave.

The Hollywood couple — who first met on the set of 2001’s Pearl Harbor and fell in love while shooting 2003’s Daredevil — revealed in June 2015 that they were pulling the plug on their 10-year marriage. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July 2015, Affleck briefly dated their nanny, Christine Ouzounian. The 29-year-old cared for the pair’s three kids during a secret 10-month trial separation.

That same month, Us broke the news that Garner and Affleck had been attending couples therapy “for years” in an attempt to salvage their marriage before they separated.

"They were going to divorce when Sam was born, but you know how it is — baby comes and solves the issues for a bit, but it's just a Band-Aid. It hasn't been working for ages," a source said at the time. "Ben truly wanted his idea of family life and the idea of family he had growing up in Boston, so he stayed in it longer than he wanted to because of the kids and the idea of family. But he couldn't save it."

