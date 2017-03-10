Jennifer Garner was spotted without her wedding ring one day after Us Weekly confirmed that her divorce from Ben Affleck was not off the table, contrary to reconciliation reports.



The 44-year-old actress — dressed in jeans and a T-shirt (and no wedding band) — was out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 9, running errands.

On Wednesday, an insider close to Garner exclusively told Us that she is still considering a permanent split and she plans on moving forward with her divorce from Affleck, 44, when the time is right.



A source close to Affleck told Us that the 13 Going on 30 star — who shares kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, with the Batman actor — could be putting off filing divorce docs because they are currently getting along.

“They could always get back together,” the insider told Us. “There is a lot of love and support there, and they have worked out a way to have their family that works for them."

As previously reported, the Oscar winner and the Alias alum have been living under the same roof in their shared home in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood for the sake of their family.



The A-list couple, who first met on the set of 2001’s Pearl Harbor and fell in love while shooting 2003’s Daredevil, pulled the plug on their 10-year marriage in June 2015. That same month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Garner and Affleck had been going to couples therapy “for years” to try and save their marriage before they quietly did a trial separation for 10 months.

"They were going to divorce when Sam was born, but you know how it is — baby comes and solves the issues for a bit, but it's just a Band-Aid. It hasn't been working for ages," an insider said at the time. "Ben truly wanted his idea of family life and the idea of family he had growing up in Boston, so he stayed in it longer than he wanted to because of the kids and the idea of family. But he couldn't save it."

