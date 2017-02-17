Nearly two years after they first announced their split, Jennifer Garner is gearing up to file for divorce from Ben Affleck, Us Weekly can confirm.

Garner and Affleck, both 44, revealed in June 2015 that they were going their separate ways after 10 years of marriage. The pair met on set of 2001's Pearl Harbor and fell in love while starring in 2003's Daredevil. They tied the knot in June 2005 and share three children — Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.

"No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them," a source close to the couple tells Us in regards to Garner's plans to officially split from the actor. "They are both committed to their family." A second source adds that Affleck has since moved out of their shared Brentwood home.



As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July 2015, the Justice League actor briefly dated the couple's nanny, Christine Ouzounian, following the breakup. The California native, 29, began caring for the kids when the stars were apart during a secret 10-month trial separation.

Us broke the news that same month that Affleck and the Alias alum were in couples therapy "for years" before they separated. "They were going to divorce when Sam was born, but you know how it is — baby comes and solves the issues for a bit, but it's just a Band-Aid. It hasn't been working for ages," a source said at the time. "Ben truly wanted his idea of family life and the idea of family he had growing up in Boston, so he stayed in it longer than he wanted to because of the kids and the idea of family. But he couldn't save it."



Angela Weiss/FilmMagic

In the two years since their very public breakup, Affleck and Garner have remained amicable. In February 2016, Garner told Vanity Fair that he was the love of her life. "I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him," she told the mag. "And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow."

Garner also poked fun at the situation, as well as a large back tattoo that Affleck got around the same time. "You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart,'" she quipped. "A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes."

Following their split, Garner and the Oscar winner continued to travel as a family so the kids could be near both parents when one of them was filming on location. Affleck has also gushed about Garner as a mother in several interviews. "[Jennifer is] the greatest mom in the world," the Live by Night star and director said during a TimesTalks panel at the NYU Skirball Center for Performing Arts in NYC in December.

"Jen is a really great cook," he exclusively told Us the following month. "She’s probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year; it was really, really good. Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook."

