After doing at least one movie per year since 2010, Jennifer Lawrence is ready for some time off. “I’m taking [a break],” Lawrence told Today’s Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, September 14. “I don’t have anything set for two years.”



When Guthrie asked what the actress, 27, plans to do with her newfound free time, Lawrence joked: “Start making pots?”

Lawrence has been on a press tour to promote her new drama, mother!, which is directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky. The couple gushed over each other’s talents during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, September 11. When asked what makes Aronofsky such a great director, Lawrence proudly replied: "I mean, his point of view, his artistic uniqueness.He's just brilliant. Incredibly instinctual.”

The director, 48, similarly praised his love of more than a year’s acting skills. "Well, I don't know what makes her great — maybe it was her parents, maybe it was the Kentucky water,” he joked to ET. "I have no idea, but she's, like, a once-in-a-generation talent, and just a whirlwind and a hurricane and an earthquake and a thunderstorm of talent.”

After filming wrapped, the pair was able to get to know each other strictly on a personal level. “For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human,” Lawrence said in Vogue’s September issue. “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

The duo first sparked dating rumors in September 2016 and stepped out publicly for the first time two months later. Lawrence was previously in relationships with her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while Aronofsky was previously engaged to Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares his 11-year-old son, Henry.

