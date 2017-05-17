Matt Crossick/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com

Not sorry! Jennifer Lawrence took to Facebook on Wednesday, May 17, to respond to a surfaced video showing her pole dancing at a strip club in Austria.

The Oscar winner, 26, visited the Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, on April 27, while overseas to film her upcoming movie Red Sparrow. Radar Online published a clip of the actress letting loose and crawling around the stage on all fours, with an eyewitness telling the site that Lawrence was "only wearing a bra" at one point and "spanked herself" with dollar bills.

"Look, Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet," Lawrence wrote on Facebook just hours after the video was released. "It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."



The Hunger Games star also clarified that she wasn't dancing around in a bra. "It's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancings pretty good," she added. "Even with no core strength."

This isn't the first time Lawrence has been at the center of an internet controversy. In 2014, her private, nude photos were hacked and leaked online. She later opened up about the situation during an interview with Vanity Fair, saying, "Just because I'm a public figure, just because I'm an actress, does not mean that I asked for this. ... It is a sex crime. It is a sexual violation. It's disgusting."



