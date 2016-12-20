Tell us how you really feel! Jennifer Lawrence stopped by the Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse on Monday, December 19, to chat about one of her favorite Bravo shows, Vanderpump Rules, and she didn’t hold back on her feelings about James Kennedy.



When discussing the 24-year-old Brit, who was recently fired from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Sur on the show, the Passengers actress and apparent Bravo superfan, 26, said, “I have a serious reaction to entitled, worthless little creeps, especially ones who are disrespectful to Lisa Vanderpump."



Then, the cast of Vanderpump Rules had three questions for the Hunger Games star via pre-recorded videos during Plead the Fifth. When Kristen Doute asked who she would fire from Sur and subsequently the show, Lawrence replied, “It already happened. I would do it to what’s his name? James. The guy I hate.”



She added, “I want him off the planet.”



While she had no trouble with the first question, the Oscar winner struggled to answer when Jax Taylor asked her which Hunger Games movies are her most and least favorite. “I mean the first one, there’s nothing like the first one because they’re introducing the whole thing and I thought it was really interesting,” Lawrence said. As for her least fave, she chose the third installment because they split it into two parts.

Finally, Stassi Schroeder asked the Joy actress what was her best kiss in 2016. Lawrence joked, “If you kiss me before the New Year, it will be you, Stassi!” After failing to come up with a serious answer, the Kentucky native — who has recently been spotted getting cozy with director Darren Aronofsky on several outings — chose to plead the fifth.



