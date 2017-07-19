When a night out goes wrong. Jennifer Lawrence got sick during Broadway’s 1984 at NYC’s Hudson Theatre on Monday, July 17.

The Oscar winner, 26, left mid-performance to throw up in the bathroom, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The ushers helped escort her out of the dark theater to the lobby area, the source adds.

Page Six was first to report that Lawrence fell ill at the show, which is based on George Orwell’s famous novel. A Lawrence pal told the newspaper that she’s “really sick.” The insider said, “She caught the stomach flu from her nephews.”

The play, which stars Olivia Wilde, Tom Sturridge and Reed Birney, has been making other attendees sick, as well. Audience members have reportedly fainted, thrown up and screamed due to the special effects used to create the dystopian story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The plot line also features intense torture scenes.

Wilde, 33, told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s not fazed by guests’ reactions. “I’m not surprised, since this experience is unique, bold and immersive,” she said last month. “It allows you to empathize in a visceral way, and that means making the audience physically and emotionally uncomfortable.”

During rehearsals for the Broadway show, Wilde broke her tailbone and split her lip and Sturridge, 31, broke his nose. A source previously told Page Six in early June that after a series of medical problems, “producers are mulling the idea of having a nurse on duty in the lobby at every performance."

1984 runs through September 30 at the Hudson Theatre.

