That’s one more thing they have in common! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their birthdays together in Miami with a lavish celebration on Saturday, July 22.

The former New York Yankees player posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday that showed him wearing a blue suit and white shirt as he posed with his arm around the singer, who looked stunning in a sheer black mini dress with an ab-baring cut out. “Happy birthday to Us!!! #leos #305,” he captioned the pic.

Rodriguez, who turns 42 on Thursday, July 27, also shared a series of images from their party. In one of the pics, Lopez, who will be 48 on Monday, July 24, smiled as she stood next to a towering six-tier birthday cake decorated with her name along with gold and silver embellishments and white roses. The pair also sang along to Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline" in a cute video, and kissed.

The couple, who made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala on May 1, are pretty much inseparable, despite their hectic schedules.

“If you want to be together you are together,” the former third baseman told Extra in June. “Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life, but she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”



The Shades of Blue actress is equally besotted with Rodriguez, telling Extra in July that he is “a beautiful person” and “a loving father” to his two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

“He’s a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me,” she added. “He’s caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I’m excited about life, but I’m more excited for people to get to see who he really is.”

