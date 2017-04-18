Giving back! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez visited the Fundación MIR in La Romana, Dominican Republic, on Monday, April 17, to donate supplies to local elementary school students.

Today we received a very special visit from @jlo & @arod ! They were gracious to honor us and donated 400 backpacks and school supplies. Thank you both for helping us grow #FundacionMIR #AyudandoASer A post shared by Fundación MIR (@fundacionmir) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

The couple handed out more than 400 backpacks, notebooks, colored pencils and other supplies to the children at the nonprofit organization's schools, according to local news outlet Casa de Campo Living. Lopez arrived with a smile on her face and appeared ecstatic to meet with the students.

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer, 47, and the former New York Yankees player, 41, were particularly excited to meet with some of the boys from the school's baseball team.



Courtesy MIR Foundation/Instagram

After taking a tour with Fundación MIR founder and President Lian Fanjul, the lovebirds headed to the multipurpose room, where they listened to two students sing a cover of Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 1999 duet "No Me Ames." After the performance, Lopez gave the two students a big hug.



J. Lo showed some PDA with A-Rod too. Casa de Campo Living reported that the pair were "affectionately hugging and smiling throughout" their visit. According to the site, they headed home to the United States later on Monday.

Courtesy MIR Foundation/Instagram

The couple were in the island nation for the Shades of Blue actress' sold-out joint concert with Anthony, 48, on Saturday, April 15, which marked her first-ever show in the D.R. Lopez, Rodriguez and Anthony later visited a local nightclub, where the amicable trio were spotted dancing together.

"We've been having a great time," the former MLB star said of his romance with the "Dance Again" singer during an appearance on The View last month. "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."



