Cat’s out of the bag! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stepped out on back-to-back lunch dates in New York City on Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31, just as the former MLB player officially confirmed their relationship on The View Friday.

On Thursday, the superstar couple got all dolled up for a lunch at high-end restaurant Marea, with A-Rod, 41, wearing a dapper navy suit (complete with pocket square!) and J.Lo, 47, in a black-and-white dress and knee-high black boots. The pair were all smiles as they made their way into the restaurant.

Then, on Friday, the pair enjoyed a rainy meal in (coincidentally?) matching outfits. This time Rodriguez traded in his dark navy suit for a light beige-colored one, with Lopez opting for a similarly camel-colored long coat and dark olive green heels. The athlete was a gentleman and escorted Lopez through the rain with a giant umbrella.

TheImageDirect.com

Rodriguez publicly confirmed their relationship on The View Friday, and the former Yankees player couldn’t hold back his praise for the pop superstar.

“It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time,” he said when asked directly about whether or not he and Lopez are officially an item. “We’re having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Rodriguez added that the Shades of Blue actress is also down-to-earth, despite her megastar status, something that he very much appreciates. “She just likes simple things,” he said. “I mean, she’s a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter.”

James Devaney/GC Images

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the pair have been spending some time together in recent weeks, just as Lopez’s brief romance with rapper Drake fizzled.



The couple even spent time together in Miami and the Bahamas, reveling in their romantic getaway at the ultra-exclusive Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club on the islands.

According to an insider, Rodriguez wooed Lopez early on in their courtship with tons of sweet texts and lots of flowers. “They definitely see a future together,” the source said.

