Starting the new year together. Jennifer Lopez joined Drake at his Las Vegas show at Hakkasan nightclub on New Year's Eve, further fueling romance rumors. PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez's Sexiest Selfies of All Time "Jennifer watched and had the best time at Drake's show," a source tells Us Weekly, adding that the pair "had dinner first at Hakkasan restaurant with a large group."

Another source tells Us that Lopez, 47, wore a red velvet halterneck dress with a plunging neckline for their dinner and then "changed into a sexy ivory-colored cutout dress for the club."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The "Childs Play" rapper, 30, also did a wardrobe change, wearing a suit at the restaurant before he switched to a more comfortable outfit for the club.



It was another show of togetherness for the talked-about twosome, who attended a winter wonderland-themed "prom" in L.A. on Thursday, December 29.

The pair, who were crowned Prom King and Queen at the bash, shared a kiss and took to the dance floor as band played.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Just one day earlier Lopez and Drake sent fans into a frenzy when they both shared an Instagram photo of themselves cuddling up on a couch, and looking like more than friends.



Noel Vasquez/GC Images

The singers first sparked romance rumors earlier this month when the Canadian rapper attended two of her Las Vegas shows and later invited Lopez to a private dinner party in West Hollywood.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer ended her five-year relationship with Casper Smart in August. Drake and Rihanna, who dated on and off for seven years, split in October.



