Jennifer Lopez hasn’t been able to get in contact with her family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the island this week. The Shades of Blue star took to Instagram on Thursday, September 21, to share a message with her fans urging them to help with relief efforts — and shared her concern for her own loved ones.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

“What’s on my mind is what’s going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief. Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there,” Lopez, 48, said in a video.

Because of the storm, power grids and 95 percent of wireless cell services were knocked out, making it difficult for people to communicate with those on the island, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

“What’s foremost in my mind, and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help. Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by two of the most devastating hurricanes we have ever seen, Irma and Maria,” the singer added in the makeup-free clip.

The “On the Floor” singer said that she has joined United For Puerto Rico, a campaign spearheaded by the First Lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló, and prompted her followers to do the same. “Today Puerto Rico needs our help. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”

The former American Idol judge added in Spanish: “I love you all and our prayers are with you.”

Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony has also joined the cause sharing a video on his Instagram page on Wednesday asking people to come together to help the island.

#Repost @marcanthony ・・・ ‪Por favor ayúdenme con este importante llamado a nuestra comunidad.‬ #unidosporpuertorico A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

“Even while going through difficult times, Puerto Rico has become a refuge for those in need from our neighboring islands, but today Puerto Rico needs your help,” the “I Need to Know” singer, 49, pleaded. “And I ask all of you to make your donations.”

The Weather Channel reported that the eye of the Category 4 hurricane hit the town of Yabucoa on Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. Some areas in Puerto Rico have reported more than 30 inches of rain from Maria, and it is now the strongest hurricane to landfall on the island since Category 5 hurricane San Felipe in 1928.



For more information on how to donate visit UnitedforPuertoRico.com.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!