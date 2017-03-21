A true New Yorker. Jennifer Lopez revealed she lived on just one slice of pizza a day as a struggling dancer before making it big.

The entertainer opened up about her early days in showbiz during a press day for NBC in Los Angeles on Monday, March 20, where she chatted about her new dance reality competition show, World of Dance.

“I remember only getting to have one piece of pizza every day when I was a dancer,” said the Bronx native, who started out as a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy classic In Living Color. “That’s how I lived. I did that for a couple of years before I got my first big job.”



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

But she said those tough early days of pinching pennies and waiting for her big break taught her not to take her success for granted. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” she said. “For me, coming from that struggle, this is a dream come true for me. I don’t say that lightly.”

In recent weeks, the Shades of Blue star has been busy spending time with her new beau, Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez.

As previously reported by Us Weekly, the 47-year-old and A-Rod, 41, have been dating for two months, and recently spent a romantic weekend in the Bahamas. They jetted to the Caribbean from Miami on March 10, and J.Lo posted — and then quickly deleted — a selfie of the pair on March 12.

“They’re in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age,” an insider explained to Us Weekly of their connection. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 9, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. A-Rod is dad to Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, from his marriage to ex Cynthia Scurtis.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!