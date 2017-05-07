How sweet it is! Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Saturday, May 6, to share a photo with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, from the 2017 Met Gala, which was held in New York City last week.

"At the Met," the "Let's Get Loud" singer, 47, captioned the shot, in which she is seen blowing a kiss to the former New York Yankees player, 41, as he snaps a picture of her with his iPhone.

At the Met...💙 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 6, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

J.Lo and A-Rod made their red carpet debut as a couple at the star-studded May 1 gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She looked gorgeous in a sheer blue Valentino gown and Harry Winston diamond jewelry, while he rocked a classic black tuxedo. Before arriving at the bash, J.Lo shared a selfie with her beau on Instagram, calling him her "macho bello."



John Shearer/Getty Images

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March that Lopez and Rodriguez had been quietly dating for weeks before they went public with their romance. They've since vacationed together and have stepped out for numerous dinner dates.



"He's the best," the Grammy nominee said of the 14-time MLB All-Star during an interview with James Corden last week. "You would love him. Honestly, he's a great guy. He's fun, he's awesome."



And the feeling is mutual. "We're having a great time. She's an amazing, amazing girl," Rodriguez gushed on The View in March. "One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."



