Let's get loud! Jennifer Lopez and Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez were the talk of the town during the Met Gala earlier this month. The Shades of Blue actress spilled the details on their date night during an appearance on the Today show on Monday, May 8.

"You were at the Met and you had a date on your arm. We thought he was really handsome," Hoda Kotb said.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

"You thought he was handsome?" Lopez, 47, asked. "I think so too."

Lopez shared a selfie with the former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, on the way to the fashion event on May 1. The couple made their red carpet debut and later danced at their table.



"We had a great time that night. We had an amazing time," Lopez gushed to Kotb, 52, and Savannah Guthrie. "We went in, we danced, it was awesome."

Lopez hesitated when asked if Rodriguez is a good dancer, but then clarified that he's good. "One of the things I love is that he loves to dance," she added. "He dances all the important stuff for me. When the Spanish music comes on [he knows what he's doing]."

The "I'm Real" singer and Rodriguez began dating more than three months ago. They quickly were given the nickname "J-Rod," but Lopez doesn't mind.

"I don't care. It doesn't matter," she said on Monday. "I figured something like that would happen."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!