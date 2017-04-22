Giving them something to talk about! Jennifer Lopez wore a see-through, moss-green jumpsuit for a date night with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in Miami on Friday, April 21.

The 47-year-old singer showed off her enviable physique in the gorgeous, flowing outfit, which put her satin bra and underwear on full display as she and Rodriguez, 41, left Miami hotspot Casa Tua.

The Shades of Blue star wore her hair pulled back into a high bun and kept her makeup simple, with a touch of eye makeup and a bold red lip.

The former MLB player got all gussied up for the couple’s date night as well, donning a navy suit jacket over a striped shirt — sans tie.

The duo kept their look a bit more casual earlier in the week when they stepped out to dinner at Miami’s Prime 112 steakhouse. Lopez donned an off-white T-shirt with the phrase “Blind for Love” emblazoned across the front, while Rodriguez opted for a beige sweater and patterned gray slacks.



The superstar duo’s relationship isn’t just all about dinner dates and playing dress up, however. On Monday, they visited local schools in the Dominican Republic to donate supplies and chat with students.

And prior to their dinner date Tuesday, Lopez shared an adorable Instagram of her daughter, Emme, bonding with Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha.

“Tat and lulu,” the American Idol alum captioned the picture of her 9-year-old getting a piggyback ride from Rodriguez’s 12-year-old.

Lopez is also mom to Emme’s twin brother Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez also has daughter Ella, 8, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

