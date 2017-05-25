A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 24, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Seven years strong! Jessica Simpson shared a sweet family photo in honor of her 7-year anniversary with husband Eric Johnson on Wednesday, May 24.

"7 years, 2 kids, and a whole lotta love later," the 36-year-old fashion designer captioned black-and-white snap of herself with Johnson, 38, and their kids Maxwell Drew, 5, and Ace Knute, 3.



Roger Wong/INFphoto.com

The songstress and former NFL player got engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in July 2014 in a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

Two kids later and the couple don’t plan on having a third. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, May 22, the businesswoman said she’s done having kids.

"We got an IUD, nothing is going to get into that uterus," she told the talk show host. "I have two beautiful children and I'm not having a third. They're too cute! You can't top that."

