Jessica Simpson's two children, Maxwell and Ace, were downright adorable when they joined their mom and dad, Eric Johnson, at an event in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

While the singer and fashion designer, 36, looked stunning in a black minidress, her 5-year-old mini-me wore a tie-dyed pink dress and tan gladiator sandals. Simpson's son, 3, wore a gray top, like his dad, along with a black button-down, brown pants and a stylish hat.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

The foursome were joined at the spring style event at Dillard's in the Richland Mall by Simpson's extended family, including mom Tina, grandmother Dorothy Drew, sister Ashlee and the singer's husband, Evan Ross, along with their 21-month-old daughter, Jagger.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

At the event, which featured a fashion show starring local kids, Texas-born Simpson also handed over a check for $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco. She recently created a limited-edition T-shirt to raise funds for the charity.

On Friday, May 5, Simpson shared a pic on Instagram that showed her and Maxwell at the airport, preparing to board a private jet headed to Texas. Maxwell mimicked her mom's hands-on-hips pose, showing that she's got the red carpet moves locked down.

Wheels up to Waco! ✈️#wheelsandheels #MAXIDREW (Ace was too shy for the pic 😉) A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Simpson and her former NFL player husband, 37, threw a mermaid-themed party to celebrate Maxwell turning 5 on May 1, and the birthday girl struck a similar catwalk-ready pose in a glittery mermaid tail and seashell bikini in a pic posted to Instagram.

"My baby Maxwell is 5 years old today," the former reality TV star captioned the photo. "She makes everyone's life mermaid magical. Happy Birthday to our fairytale princess. Mommy, Daddy, and Ace love you with our 'holy hearts' (as Max would say)."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!