Huh? While attending a New York Fashion Week event on Friday, September 8, Jim Carrey gave a very strange interview.

The 55-year-old actor began by circling around E! News host Catt Sadler at Harper’s Bazaar’s party celebrating Icons by Carine Roitfeld at the Plaza in New York City, and it only got more awkward from there.

"There's no meaning to any of this," Carrey explained of his attendance at the star-studded event. "So I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am. You got to admit, it’s completely meaningless.”



When Sadler added that the party was celebrating icons, Carrey replied, “Celebrating icons? Boy, that’s just the absolute lowest aiming possibility that we could come up with … I don’t believe that you exist but there is a wonderful fragrance in the air.” The comedian then broke into a James Brown impression.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"I don't believe in personalities. I believe that peace lies beyond personalities, beyond invention and disguise, beyond the red 'S' you wear on your chest, that makes bullets bounce off," he continued, referencing a 2014 commencement speech he gave Maharishi University of Management in Iowa.



Sadler tried to switch topics and complimented Carrey’s bright, patterned suit. ”I didn't get dressed up," he replied. "There is no me. There's just things happening. It’s not our world … we don’t matter.”

Other guests at the party included Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, Gigi Hadid, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian.

Carrey also went on a similar rant recently while he was a special guest in Michael Moore’s Broadway show, The Terms of My Surrender, on Thursday, September 7.

According to an onlooker, Carrey said that "human beings don't matter" when Moore asked him what people can do to make a difference in the world.

"He continued to say, 'We consume ourselves with food and sex because we don't want to drown in a river of our own tears,'" the eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. "For a pretty simple question it got really weird and deep, at times not making much sense. Even Michael Moore joked that it got awkward and ran long after Jim had left the stage.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.