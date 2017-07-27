A post shared by Jim Gaffigan (@jimgaffigan) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Jim Gaffigan penned a touching tribute to his wife, Jeannie Gaffigan, in honor of their 14th wedding anniversary and amid her recovery from a surgery to remove a brain tumor.

“14 yrs ago today I married the love of my life, @jeanniegaffigan. Together we've created 5 children, 5 hour specials, 2 books, 2 seasons of a TV show and one massive brain tumor,” the actor, 51, wrote alongside a picture of the couple dancing on their wedding night.

The Bob’s Burgers alum shared a second post thanking friends and family for their love and support during his wife’s recovery.



Jim also acknowledged his friend and celebrity chef Mario Batali for creating a speciality menu of soups that allowed Jeanine — who has a difficult time ingesting solid foods while in recovery — to enjoy her anniversary dinner.

Jeanine also took to Instagram to thank Batali for his kindness.

“Thank you @mariobatali @delposto for making it possible for me to go out to dinner with @jimgaffigan for our anniversary!” she captioned the post alongside a picture of a plate that read “happy anniversary.”

As previously reported, the comedian revealed his wife’s medical condition on Facebook in May.

“Two weeks ago an MRI revealed @jeanniegaffigan had a large tumor around her brain stem that was life threatening,” he shared. "After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed. She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers.”

After her operation, Jeanine took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes and support.

“I’m coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!” the comedian captioned a photo of her children tending to her in a hospital bed.

The couple married in 2003 and share five young children — Patrick, Marre, Michael, Jack and Katie Louise.

Jeannie, who is also a comedian, has co-written and produced material for her husband’s projects. Together they cocreated the sitcom, The Jim Gaffigan Show, which aired on TV Land for two seasons.

