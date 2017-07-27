Jim Gaffigan penned a touching tribute to his wife, Jeannie Gaffigan, in honor of their 14th wedding anniversary and amid her recovery from a surgery to remove a brain tumor.
“14 yrs ago today I married the love of my life, @jeanniegaffigan. Together we've created 5 children, 5 hour specials, 2 books, 2 seasons of a TV show and one massive brain tumor,” the actor, 51, wrote alongside a picture of the couple dancing on their wedding night.
The Bob’s Burgers alum shared a second post thanking friends and family for their love and support during his wife’s recovery.
I realize we live in strange, maybe even mean times. Like you, I read the news daily shaking my head with horror how humans treat other humans. But there are some amazing people out there. When @jeanniegaffigan was diagnosed with a brain tumor so many friends, family and strangers stepped up to offer meals, help, encouragement and prayers. It really blew me away. Thank you so much for everything. One friend was @mariobatali who with his wife Suzi sent over numerous elaborate gourmet meals to feed me, the kids and our helpers. Last week I emailed Mario asking him to hep me find a place for our 14th wedding anniversary. I was trying to find a nice place for us to celebrate but given Jeannie can not comfortably eat solids I was hoping to find a place that did amazing soups (yes,in July.) I knew Mario was on vacation but I hoped he could point me in the right direction. Mario responded insisting that we come to @delposto and that he would make sure we were well taken care of. When we arrived we saw that Mario had created a custom tasting menu of various gourmet soups with accompanied wines or cocktails. Of course the whole experience was insanely amazing but the generosity of kindness and compassion by Mario was most moving. Thanks Mario
Jim also acknowledged his friend and celebrity chef Mario Batali for creating a speciality menu of soups that allowed Jeanine — who has a difficult time ingesting solid foods while in recovery — to enjoy her anniversary dinner.
Jeanine also took to Instagram to thank Batali for his kindness.
“Thank you @mariobatali @delposto for making it possible for me to go out to dinner with @jimgaffigan for our anniversary!” she captioned the post alongside a picture of a plate that read “happy anniversary.”
As previously reported, the comedian revealed his wife’s medical condition on Facebook in May.
“Two weeks ago an MRI revealed @jeanniegaffigan had a large tumor around her brain stem that was life threatening,” he shared. "After nine hours of urgent surgery the tumor was completely removed. She is now recovering at home. We thank you for your continued prayers.”
After her operation, Jeanine took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes and support.
“I’m coming back! Thanks for your prayers. I'm alive!” the comedian captioned a photo of her children tending to her in a hospital bed.
The couple married in 2003 and share five young children — Patrick, Marre, Michael, Jack and Katie Louise.
Jeannie, who is also a comedian, has co-written and produced material for her husband’s projects. Together they cocreated the sitcom, The Jim Gaffigan Show, which aired on TV Land for two seasons.
