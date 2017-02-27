Don’t you know who I am? It didn’t matter that Jim Parsons Hidden Figures movie was up for three Oscars, because without his ID he wasn’t getting into the awards.

The 43-year-old actor almost missed the ceremony on Sunday, February 26, after a string of mess-ups left him locked out of his house with no form of identification.

The Big Bang Theory star documented his debacle in a series of hilarious Instagram posts, that he shared, while all the other stars were walking the red carpet.

“Locked out of house without ID which, apparently, you need to get into the Oscars... waiting on someone to get here and let me in,” he wrote alongside a selfie of him dressed and raring to go. “Tux by #isaia , styling by Annie Psaltaris... Academy Awards, 2017... off to an auspicious beginning…!”

Parsons joked about his dire situation saying he’d wished he’d taught his two pooches to open a door.

Why didn't I teach them how to work a lock on a door??? #oscarsupdate2017 #lockedout #soclosebutsofar #hiddenfigures A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:51pm PST

In case I arrive too late for photos, this one is for Annie Psaltaris and #isaia , a slightly better view of the tux, taken in happier times, before I was locked out and alone.. all of and hour and a half ago... #oscarsupdate2017 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

Fortunately after an hour and a half wait, during which he feared he’d miss the show all together, he was finally able to retrieve his ID and gain access to the Dolby Theatre.

Aaaaand we're off! Thank you, Todd and @melissamcneeley for saving my ass... #oscarsupdate2017 #hiddenfigures A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

Whatever else happens, Meryl and I shared a laugh. Kind of. #oscarsupdate2017 A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Although his film failed to take home an Oscar, he did enjoy the ceremony, and playfully posted an image of him “sharing a laugh” with Meryl Streep.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!