Cue the awws! Jimmy Fallon got his own ride at Universal Studios Orlando on Thursday, April 6, but it was his daughters who were getting all the attention.



The Tonight Show host, 42, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for his Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon ride on Thursday afternoon. Fallon brought his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and his daughters, Winnie, 3, and Frances, 2, up to the stage with him while he gave his speech, and the little girls were too cute.



Juvonen, 49, held Winnie while Frances wiggled around in the comedian’s arms. With his hands full, Fallon’s wife had to help him grab his speech notecard out of his jacket pocket.

“I can’t believe this is really happening. We have been working on this ride for three years. We have a Tonight Show ride! This is really happening,” Fallon said. “The Tonight Show is all about fun and positivity and laughter and putting a smile on your face, and that is what this ride is all about. I’m so proud of it. As a kid from upstate New York, I never imagined I would be a talk show host, let alone have my own ride. It goes to show that if you keep dreaming big, anything is possible.”

During the speech, the two blonde little girls excitedly clapped and pointed at the crowd. Winnie even adorably messed up Juvonen’s hair amid all the excitement. The toddlers, who wore coordinating white dresses, were on hand as their dad used giant scissors to cut the ribbon and officially open Race Through New York.

According to the Today show’s Carson Daly, who got a sneak peek of the ride, Fallon’s wife and kids make a special appearance in the attraction.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!