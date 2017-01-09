And the hits just keep on coming! The 2017 Golden Globes were full of anti-Donald Trump jokes and comments by stars including host Jimmy Fallon, Meryl Streep and Hugh Laurie. See what they had to say in the videos above and below!



Fallon, 42, kicked off the show at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills by comparing the business mogul to Game of Thrones villain King Joffrey. “Game of Thrones is nominated tonight, how great is that? The show has so many plot twists and chalky moments, a lot of people have wondered what it would’ve been like if King Joffrey had lived. Well in 12 days, we’re gonna find out,” he said, referring to the President-elect’s January 20 inauguration.



The Tonight Show host also joked about the businessman-turned-politician’s loss of the popular vote to rival Hillary Clinton. “This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote,” he quipped. Fallon also added that the Globes’ ballots were tabulated by “Ernst & Young and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

And the Saturday Night Live alum even mocked the transition team's difficulty in booking A-list talent to perform at Trump’s upcoming inauguration. "Florence Foster Jenkins is nominated,” he said. “She’s the world’s worst opera singer and yet even she turned down performing at the inauguration."



Hugh Laurie, who won Best Performance by an Actor in a Series, Limited or Motion Picture Made for Television for playing arms dealer Richard Roper in AMC's The Night Manager, took an opportunity to slam the real estate tycoon while accepting his award.

"I suppose it's made more amazing by the fact that I'll be able to say I won this at the last ever Golden Globes," the 57-year-old actor said. "I don't mean to be gloomy, it's just that it has the words ‘Hollywood,’ ‘Foreign’ and ‘Press’ in the title. I just don't know ... I also think to some Republicans, even the word ‘association’ is slightly sketchy."



He then jokingly told the crowd that he was accepting the honor “on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere.”

For her part, Streep, 67, took a more serious approach when speaking out about Trump at the ceremony. She addressed the ex-Celebrity Apprentice star’s impending presidency without naming him while giving a fiery acceptance speech for the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.

"And this instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect,” she said. “Violence incites violence. And the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”



