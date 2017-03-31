Jodie Sweetin (R) and Justin Hodak attend the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jodie Sweetin is feeling optimistic after her tumultuous split from her fiancé, Justin Hodak.

The Fuller House actress, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 30, to reveal that she’s staying focused on her children, Zoie, 8, and Beatrix, 6, amid the breakup. “Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram selfie with her two daughters. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends and fans, I’ll be just fine! These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through! Thank you for all the love!”



The former Dancing With the Stars contestant and Hodak, 40 — who got engaged in January 2016 after two years together — announced that they called it quits on their relationship on Friday, March 24. Sweetin’s rep added to Entertainment Tonight that “she appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”



Days later, news broke that Hodak had been arrested three times in nine days. He was first arrested on March 18 when the Netflix star called authorities after Hodak allegedly threatened to commit suicide. “During the course of the investigation, [Hodak] was found to possess a firearm,” the Los Angeles Police Department told ET. “He is a prior felon, and a prior felon may not possess firearms.”

He was arrested again on March 24 when he allegedly violated an emergency protective order. “[Hodak] came back over to the residence which he was restrained from, and officers made contact, and he was arrested for violating a court order,” LAPD told the outlet.

Three days later, he was arrested for a third time on March 27 for violating a restraining order that Sweetin took out against him, Us Weekly confirmed.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!