Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiancé Justin Hodak was sentenced to more than six years in prison after accepting a plea deal on Friday, May 5, Entertainment Tonight reports.

According to the website, Hodak appeared in court in Van Nuys, California, and pleaded “no contest” to two charges: possession of a deadly weapon and falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force. He was found guilty on both charges and ordered to serve six years and eight months behind bars. The rest of the charges against Hodak were dismissed due to the plea deal, the website says.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After serving his sentence, Hodak will be on probation for five years, ET reports. He will be required to complete a 52-week domestic violence program, obey a protective order and refrain from posting pictures or videos of Sweetin.

Back in March, Hodak was arrested three times within a nine-day period. He was first arrested on March 18 when the Full House alum, 35, called the police because he allegedly threatened to commit suicide. During the police investigation, Hodak was found to be in possession of a firearm, which he wasn’t allowed to have due to a prior felony. He was arrested again on March 24 for allegedly violating an emergency protective order stemming from the first arrest, and then arrested three days later for allegedly violating a restraining order that Sweetin took out against him.

Sweetin and Hodak announced their engagement in January 2016 after two years of dating. After the three arrests in March, the actress confirmed that the couple had called it quits.

