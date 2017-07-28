He’s feeling great! Joe Simpson opened up to Us Weekly about beating prostate cancer after undergoing radiation treatments.



The 59-year-old manager was supporting his son-in-law Evan Ross at his Freedom United Foundation Presents Art With a Cause event on Thursday, July 27, and looked happy and healthy. "I'm coming back!” he exclusively told Us at the party. "I went from Stage IV to cancer free!"



He added that he’s doing much better these days. "I feel good,” he said. "I beat it. I have zero cancer!”

The photographer, who is dad to Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, finished treatment in mid-March. A source told Us at the time that Joe had beaten the disease. “It worked! The cancer went away and he’s doing great!” an insider told Us. “He has a new lease on life. His kids are obviously so happy. There is always a chance [the cancer] can come back, of course, but doctors are optimistic."

Us confirmed last November that Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent surgery. The Texas native’s health scare brought him closer to his famous daughters following his divorce from their mom, Tina Simpson. (The exes ended their 35-year marriage in 2013.)



“This had made their relationship stronger,” the source said. “Jessica was the one he wasn’t as close with, and this made them so close. They’re all closer because of what he’s going through.”

Ross even gushed about their tight-knit family at the event. “Our entire family is so intertwined in such a good way. We're all friends with each other,” he told Us on Thursday. "We’re such a good family it was just meant to be.”

