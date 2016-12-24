Joey Boots attends the New York film premiere for "Don't Think Twice" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on July 20, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Joey Boots, a radio personality best known as one of Howard Stern's "Wack Packers," died on Friday, December 23, TMZ reported. He was 49.

According to the site, Boots was pronounced dead upon arrival when police responded to his apartment building in the Bronx, New York, at 9:45 p.m. The cause of death has yet to be determined.



"High Pitch" Erik Bleaman, a fellow member of Stern's controversial "Wack Pack," visited Boots' apartment building on Friday after he didn't show up for his scheduled radio gig, TMZ reported. After Boots failed to answer the door, Bleaman asked the building manager to do a wellness check and found his friend "sitting in a chair, cold to the touch and with no pulse," according to a Facebook post.

A photo posted by Joey Boots (@joeyboots) on Jul 2, 2015 at 10:01am PDT

Boots became a fan favorite on The Howard Stern Show over the years, particularly after his catch phrase, "Baba Booey," gained notoriety. The SiriusXM radio show's staffer Memet Walker took to Instagram early Saturday, December 24, to pay his condolences to the late funnyman.

"Joey Boots wasn't a Wack Packer to me... he was a genuine friend," Walker captioned a photo with Boots. "I'm gonna miss you like hell, buddy."



Joey Boots wasn't a Wack Packer to me... he was a genuine friend. I'm gonna miss you like hell, buddy. A photo posted by Memet Walker (@memetwalker) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:30pm PST

JD Harmeyer, The Howard Stern Show's head media producer, added on Twitter: "He was a true Stern Show soldier. R.I.P. @JoeyBoots."

