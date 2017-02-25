LOL. John Legend’s Twitter was hacked on Friday, February 24, but the La La Land actor laughed off the digital attack shortly afterward, poking fun at the “vulgar” anti-Donald Trump tweets his hacker posted from his account.
Late Friday night, the 38-year-old singer was tweeting about President Trump when his tweets took on a noticeably different tone. “Our president is too preoccupied with the crises in Bowling Green and Sweden,” the “All of You” singer wrote in reference to two made-up incidents of terrorism that Trump and his administration have referenced in recent weeks. “He can’t speak out against hate crimes by white supremacists.”
In another tweet, Legend countered Trump’s allegations that both the New York Times and CNN are “failing,” tweeting, “Quick fact check on the Liar-In-Chief: These particular news outlets are doing extremely well right now.”
Shortly afterward, Legend seemed to disclaim the forthcoming tweets with a note to his fans: “Someone just hacked my account.”
From there, a string of angry tweets issued forth from Legend’s Twitter handle, though the crude messages were clearly not from him. “I can’t stand by and be silent, @realDonaldTrump, you’re a b---h ass n---a and if I see you, I’m stomping your s--t you f--kin’ cheetoh,” the first tweet read, followed by, “i will follow 5 who follow @Owen755.” (The user of the @Owen755 account later claimed responsibility for the hack with a tweet of his own: “That was fun.” The account has since been suspended.)
Among other since-deleted tweets that the hacker sent from Legend’s account were messages about desiring former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, being on drugs and going to strip clubs.
Oscar-nominee Legend took the hack in stride, however, calling his hacker “vulgar and kind of hilarious” and noting that he would never call the real estate mogul a Cheeto “because I enjoy Cheetos.”
I'm back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I'll try to be funnier from now on so he won't feel the need to ghost write for me.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
I would never threaten violence to the President. No matter how much I wish he would go away.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
I wouldn't call him a Cheeto because I enjoy Cheetos.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
I did call him Liar-In-Chief. Then my hacker took over to do the Angrier John version of it all.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
My hacker's assessment of my endowment was confusing. Big in the tweet about Hillary. Small in the bio. Make up your mind, hacker.— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017
Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen had a field day with the brief hack as well, sharing a screenshot of a direct message she received while Legend’s account was being controlled by the hacker.
In it, she showed that Legend’s bio at the time read, “i have a small penis,” with the concerned friend telling her, “Saw John’s account got hacked — this is still on his bio fyi.”
“Best dm of my life @yashar,” Teigen, 31, tweeted.
