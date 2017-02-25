LOL. John Legend’s Twitter was hacked on Friday, February 24, but the La La Land actor laughed off the digital attack shortly afterward, poking fun at the “vulgar” anti-Donald Trump tweets his hacker posted from his account.

Late Friday night, the 38-year-old singer was tweeting about President Trump when his tweets took on a noticeably different tone. “Our president is too preoccupied with the crises in Bowling Green and Sweden,” the “All of You” singer wrote in reference to two made-up incidents of terrorism that Trump and his administration have referenced in recent weeks. “He can’t speak out against hate crimes by white supremacists.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In another tweet, Legend countered Trump’s allegations that both the New York Times and CNN are “failing,” tweeting, “Quick fact check on the Liar-In-Chief: These particular news outlets are doing extremely well right now.”

Shortly afterward, Legend seemed to disclaim the forthcoming tweets with a note to his fans: “Someone just hacked my account.”

From there, a string of angry tweets issued forth from Legend’s Twitter handle, though the crude messages were clearly not from him. “I can’t stand by and be silent, @realDonaldTrump, you’re a b---h ass n---a and if I see you, I’m stomping your s--t you f--kin’ cheetoh,” the first tweet read, followed by, “i will follow 5 who follow @Owen755.” (The user of the @Owen755 account later claimed responsibility for the hack with a tweet of his own: “That was fun.” The account has since been suspended.)

Among other since-deleted tweets that the hacker sent from Legend’s account were messages about desiring former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, being on drugs and going to strip clubs.

Oscar-nominee Legend took the hack in stride, however, calling his hacker “vulgar and kind of hilarious” and noting that he would never call the real estate mogul a Cheeto “because I enjoy Cheetos.”

I'm back. My hacker was vulgar and kinda hilarious. I'll try to be funnier from now on so he won't feel the need to ghost write for me. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I would never threaten violence to the President. No matter how much I wish he would go away. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I wouldn't call him a Cheeto because I enjoy Cheetos. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

I did call him Liar-In-Chief. Then my hacker took over to do the Angrier John version of it all. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

My hacker's assessment of my endowment was confusing. Big in the tweet about Hillary. Small in the bio. Make up your mind, hacker. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 25, 2017

Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen had a field day with the brief hack as well, sharing a screenshot of a direct message she received while Legend’s account was being controlled by the hacker.

In it, she showed that Legend’s bio at the time read, “i have a small penis,” with the concerned friend telling her, “Saw John’s account got hacked — this is still on his bio fyi.”

“Best dm of my life @yashar,” Teigen, 31, tweeted.

