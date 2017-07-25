John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber After He Cancels Tour

Fans may be upset about Justin Bieber canceling the remaining dates on his Purpose world tour, buy his fellow musician John Mayer took to Twitter to defend the singer on Monday, July 24.

“When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going,” wrote the “Gravity” singer, who was forced to take a long break from touring himself as he battled a throat condition in 2012. “We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin [two thumbs up] for realizing it was time to call it. You should too.”

As previously reported, the “Despacito” singer, 23, announced on Monday that he is not going to finish his tour, canceling the remaining 14 shows.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts,” a rep for Bieber’s tour told Us Weekly in a statement. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The “Sorry” singer announced on Instagram back in March that he was canceling all meet and greets for the tour.

“Want to make people smile and happy but not at my expense and I always leave feeling mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression,” he wrote. “The pressure of meeting people's expectations of what I'm supposed to be is so much for me to handle and a lot on my shoulders.”

TMZ caught up with the singer near the beach in Santa Monica on Monday afternoon, just hours after his announcement, and Bieber smiled as he said he was looking forward to “just resting, getting some relaxation” and riding some bikes.

“Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed,” he told his fans in a video posted on the website.

