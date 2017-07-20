John McCain is a fighter! The former presidential candidate, 80, took to Twitter to express his gratitude after revealing he’s been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support - unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I'll be back soon, so stand-by!” the politician tweeted on Thursday, July 20.

As previously reported, McCain’s family released a statement on Wednesday, July 19, announcing his cancer battle. “On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix,” the statement read. “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

Their statement concluded that the senator is recovering from surgery “amazingly well,” and he may review further treatment options that “may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”

Senator Ted Kennedy and Beau Biden had similar types of cancer.

His wife, Cindy, 63, shared a heartfelt post about her husband on Instagram as well.

“Thank all of you for the wonderful thoughts. @senjohnmccain is doing well,” she captioned a throwback photo from their wedding day in 1980. "We as a family will face the next hurdle together. One thing I do know is he is the toughest person I know. He is my hero and I love him with all my heart.”

President Trump and former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter to offer their support.

“Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “Get well soon.”

“John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known,” Obama’s tweet read. “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”

