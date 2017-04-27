Johnny Depp Surprises Pirates of the Caribbean Riders at Disneyland

Ahoy, mateys! Johnny Depp surprised Disneyland visitors by dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow and greeting people on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride on Wednesday, April 26. Watch the video above to see Depp shock fans!

The 53-year-old actor popped up in several places on the attraction, which was the inspiration for the movie franchise, a month ahead of the premiere for the fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Guests at the Anaheim, California, theme park were thrilled to see the A-lister dressed as the famous pirate. Social media videos show Depp standing on the balcony above the ride’s sign and talking to the people in line below.

He also ventured inside the ride and joined one of the animated scenes. The Oscar nominee repeated lines from the movies and waved around his sword. He also interacted with riders in their boats, asking them their names and joking that he may just jump into one of the vessels.

Fans took to social media to share their excitement over the celeb encounter. “I saw Johnny Depp. My life is complete HAPPIEST PERSON EVER!!!” one tweeter shared, while another added, “So Johnny Depp aka: Captain Jack Sparrow randomly showed up at #Disneyland today! #BestNightEver #OMG #johnnydepp."

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theaters on May 26, 2017.

